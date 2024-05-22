TT 2024: Dean Harrison confirmed on full complement of factory Honda Superbike, Supersport and Superstock machinery
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 35-year-old had no Superbike or Supersport machinery at the North West 200 but claimed third place on his Superstock-specification Fireblade in the feature Superbike race.
Honda said this was ‘due to the demands of the 2024 calendar and schedule, combined with challenges in the supply chain regarding parts and materials’.
Harrison – who finished fifth in the opening Superbike race and second in the first Superstock race at the north coast road race – is one of the big three TT contenders along with Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman.
Now living in Laxey on the Isle of Man, Harrison will be riding 1000cc Honda machinery at the TT for the first time after previously competing on Kawasakis since 2016.
He said: “Heading to TT 2024 I am feeling really good and I just can't wait to get going to tell the truth.
“The anticipation has been building for so long and now we are nearly there.
“I won’t be approaching the event any differently to how I do every year, I’ll keep things the same – head out in practice and get a feel for things on the first night, see where we are and then build from there.
“You have to ride differently across the three classes to maximise the potential and adapt your style to suit each bike,” added the 2019 Senior TT winner, who joins 23-time winner John McGuinness and rising prospect Nathan Harrison in the team.
“I’ve spent quite a bit of time on the Honda Superbike and the ‘Stocker’ now so they’re in a good place, and I know we will get the 600 into a good place too.
“I’m looking forward to getting on the bikes and just getting started.”
Honda is running an official Supersport effort at the TT for the first time since 2019 with Harrison riding the new 2014 CBR600RR.
Practice for the 2024 TT is scheduled to commence on Monday, May 27.
Racing is due to get underway with the first Monster Energy Supersport race on Saturday, June 1.