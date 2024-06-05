Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop has set a new TT record of 27 victories to take over from his uncle Joey as the most successful rider in history at the iconic motorcycle race on the Isle of Man.

Here, we look at every single one of Michael and Joey’s incredible TT victories as the revered Dunlop dynasty continues to dominate the world’s foremost road race with 58 wins in total, including 26 for Joey and five for Michael’s father Robert.

MICHAEL DUNLOP’S TT WINS

2009

1. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

2011

2. Superstock (Kawasaki)

2012

Joey Dunlop claimed his final hat-trick of wins at the Isle of Man TT in 2000 for 26 victories in total.

3. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

2013

4. Superbike (Honda)

5. Supersport 1 (Honda)

6. Superstock (Honda)

7. Supersport 2 (Honda)

2014

8. Superbike (BMW)

9. Superstock (BMW)

10. Supersport 2 (Honda)

11. Senior (BMW)

2016

12. Superbike (BMW)

13. Senior (BMW)

2017

14. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)

15. Senior (Suzuki)

2018

16. Superbike (BMW)

17. Supersport 1 (Honda)

18. Lightweight (Paton)

2019

19. Lightweight (Paton)

2022

20. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)

21. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

2023

22. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)

23. Superbike (Honda)

24. Supertwin 1 (Paton)

25. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)

2024

26: Supersport 1 (Yamaha)

27: Supertwin 1 (Paton)

JOEY DUNLOP’S TT WINS

1977

1. Jubilee Classic (Yamaha)

1980

2. Classic 1000 (Yamaha)

1983

3. Formula One (Honda)

1984

4. Formula One (Honda)

1985

5. Formula One (Honda)

6. Junior 250cc (Honda)

7. Senior (Honda)

1986

8. Formula One (Honda)

1987

9. Formula One (Honda)

10. Senior (Honda)

1988

11. Formula One (Honda)

12. Junior 250cc (Honda)

13. Senior (Honda)

1992

14. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

1993

15. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

1994

16. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

17. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

1995

18. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

19. Senior TT (Honda)

1996

20. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)

21. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

1997

22. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

1998

23. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)

2000

24. Formula One (Honda)

25. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)