TT 2024: Every one of Michael and Joey Dunlop's TT victories listed
Here, we look at every single one of Michael and Joey’s incredible TT victories as the revered Dunlop dynasty continues to dominate the world’s foremost road race with 58 wins in total, including 26 for Joey and five for Michael’s father Robert.
MICHAEL DUNLOP’S TT WINS
2009
1. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
2011
2. Superstock (Kawasaki)
2012
3. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
2013
4. Superbike (Honda)
5. Supersport 1 (Honda)
6. Superstock (Honda)
7. Supersport 2 (Honda)
2014
8. Superbike (BMW)
9. Superstock (BMW)
10. Supersport 2 (Honda)
11. Senior (BMW)
2016
12. Superbike (BMW)
13. Senior (BMW)
2017
14. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)
15. Senior (Suzuki)
2018
16. Superbike (BMW)
17. Supersport 1 (Honda)
18. Lightweight (Paton)
2019
19. Lightweight (Paton)
2022
20. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)
21. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
2023
22. Supersport 1 (Yamaha)
23. Superbike (Honda)
24. Supertwin 1 (Paton)
25. Supersport 2 (Yamaha)
2024
26: Supersport 1 (Yamaha)
27: Supertwin 1 (Paton)
JOEY DUNLOP’S TT WINS
1977
1. Jubilee Classic (Yamaha)
1980
2. Classic 1000 (Yamaha)
1983
3. Formula One (Honda)
1984
4. Formula One (Honda)
1985
5. Formula One (Honda)
6. Junior 250cc (Honda)
7. Senior (Honda)
1986
8. Formula One (Honda)
1987
9. Formula One (Honda)
10. Senior (Honda)
1988
11. Formula One (Honda)
12. Junior 250cc (Honda)
13. Senior (Honda)
1992
14. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
1993
15. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
1994
16. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
17. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
1995
18. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
19. Senior TT (Honda)
1996
20. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
21. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
1997
22. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
1998
23. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
2000
24. Formula One (Honda)
25. Lightweight 250cc (Honda)
26. Ultra-Lightweight 125cc (Honda)
