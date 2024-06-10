Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop signed off from his history-making heroics at the 2024 Isle of Man TT with a Saturday double in the Supersport and Supertwin races to clinch his fourth quadruple around the legendary Mountain Course.

The Ballymoney man has penned a new chapter in TT history after taking over as the King of the Mountain from his uncle Joey, whose record of 26 wins stood for 24 years.

At the age of 35, Dunlop now has a remarkable 29 victories to his name with plenty of time on his side to add to that tally.

His latest four-timer, coming after he won four races in 2013, 2014 and 2023, included doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin races, but Dunlop was also on course for a second consecutive victory in the Superbike TT until he was robbed of a likely win.

Record-breaking 29-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop has taken over as the most successful rider ever at the event

Leading by 25 seconds on the Hawk Racing Honda with two laps to go, an issue with his visor forced him to stop at the top of Bray Hill after his second pit-stop to fix the problem, costing him almost a minute.

He set a new lap record on the sixth and last lap at 135.97mph after fighting back to finish fourth, but will remember this race as one that got away.

Dunlop would have hoped to make amends in the blue riband Milwaukee Senior TT on Sunday, but his race came to an end on the Mountain on the first lap when he pulled out after the Bungalow while holding third place behind BMW rivals Peter Hickman and eventual winner Davey Todd.

It wasn’t the ending to the 2024 TT that Dunlop would have wanted, but the Northern Ireland man achieved his ultimate goal of becoming the most successful rider in the history of the 117-year event.

Michael Dunlop won both Supersport races to make it six consecutive victories in the class on his MD Racing Yamaha

“It’s great and thanks to all the boys,” said Dunlop. “We’re a private team beating all the factory boys.

“The week’s been good to us, we’ve been fast and that’s the main thing

“I’ve been fast this week and to do all this when I’m still carrying an injury [after hurting his wrist in a crash at the Cookstown 100], I thought it would be hard but I feel mint.”

Dunlop has been unbeatable on his MD Racing Yamaha R6 at the TT since 2022, winning six Supersport races in a row.

He began practice week on a Triumph 765 but opted to revert to his trusty 600cc Yamaha and won the opening race of the festival to equal Joey’s record.

In the second Supersport race on Saturday, reduced from four laps to two as part of a revised schedule following weather delays, Dunlop again underscored his brilliance in the class.

He grabbed an early lead which he never surrendered, closing out win number 28 by 3.8s from Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison, with Davey Todd third on the Powertoolmate Ducati, 2.3s further adrift.

Dunlop, who set the fastest lap at 129.071mph, said: “I had a go on the first lap because I knew it was going to be hard because I thought I’d struggle, and I lost the front actually up on the Mountain.

“I think the wind went for me and to be honest I think I’ve lost air pressure in the front fork because it was pattering everywhere, and I thought this is going to be hard work, but we kept bouncing on.

“We’ve got another one under our belt today and the job’s excellent.”

Runner-up Harrison said: “On lap one I tried to figure out where the damp patches were because I really wasn’t sure.

“I’ve got a third and a second now and I really enjoy riding the little 600 Honda.”

Todd – second in the opening Supersport race – secured Ducati’s first TT podium results since John McGuinness in the Formula One and Senior races in 2003 on the Monster Mob Ducati.

“Two podiums first time out, I’m happy and we’re not too far to the front boys but I was a little bit nervous with the damp patches,” said Todd.

Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Triumph) overhauled Peter Hickman (Trooper Triumph by PHR) to claim fourth while James Hillier (Bournemouth Kawasaki), Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) finalised the top eight.

Dunlop then made it 29 wins after winning the second Supertwin race for a double on his MD Racing Paton.

The race was stopped on the second and final lap when Jack Petrie crashed at Handley’s on his Aprilia, bringing out the red flag. The Christchurch rider was reported to be in a stable condition.

Dunlop was leading Hickman (Swan Yamaha) by 17.4s at Ramsey when the race was halted.

A result was declared, with Dunlop victorious from Hickman and Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne (Scott Racing Aprilia), who edged out Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton) for the final rostrum place.

Dunlop – on course to break his own Supertwin lap record (122.750mph) with a potential 124mph lap when the race was stopped – said: “I just decided I’d up the pace. The wee bike was mint and I can’t say any more to the lads.

“The bike was perfect today after last year’s struggles [retired while leading second race].