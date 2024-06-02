Michael Dunlop's hopes of winning the RST Superbike race were thwarted on Sunday by a visor issue as he missed out on a record 27th Isle of Man TT victory

The Northern Ireland rider led Davey Todd by 25 seconds after four laps when the incident occurred after the second pit-stop, forcing Dunlop to stop at the top of Bray Hill to make adjustments.

He lost over 30 seconds before rejoining the race but with two laps remaining around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, Dunlop’s hopes of setting a new record of TT wins were effectively over.

The 35-year-old was in total control on his Hawk Racing Honda after establishing a lap record for the Superbike race at 135.543mph on his second lap.

It was hugely disappointing for Dunlop, who equalled his legendary uncle Joey’s tally of 26 wins in Saturday’s opening Supersport race to make history.

With Dunlop’s commanding lead wiped out, a thrilling battle developed on the timesheets between Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW, Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison and Davey Todd on the Milwaukee BMW, who also dropped a lot of time after struggling to get his machine fired up after the second pit-stop.

It was Hickman who prevailed for a 14th TT win – drawing level with Mike Hailwood’s total – as the Louth man won by 5.84s from Todd, with Harrison five seconds further back in third.

Dunlop had to settle for fourth but had the consolation of setting the lap record for the Superbike race on the sixth and final lap at 135.970mph, smashing his earlier 135mph benchmark set on the second lap.