Michael Dunlop said it was an ‘honour’ to become the joint most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT races with his uncle Joey.

The 35-year-old clinched his 26th victory with a battling win in the opening Monster Energy Supersport race on Saturday on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Dunlop came out on top after Honda’s Dean Harrison and Davey Todd on the Powertoolmate Ducati had swapped the lead on the opening lap before the Ulsterman edged ahead on the second of four laps, opening a gap of half-a-second over Harrison at Ballaugh.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

The 130mph lap record holder was able to extend his advantage in perfect warm and sunny conditions around the 37.73-mile Mountain Couse, clocking the fastest lap at 129.214mph on his final lap as he wrapped up a 12th Supersport TT win and his fifth on the trot by 8.574s from Todd, with Harrison 22.381s further behind in third.

Michael Dunlop sprays the victory champagne after winning the opening Supersport race on Saturday to equal his uncle Joey's record of 26 Isle of Man TT wins

Speaking afterwards, Ballymoney man Dunlop said: “To win 26 there’s a big bit of pressure off now and on the first lap of the race, maybe the first two laps of the race, it took a toll pressure-wise it seemed.

“I just took a minute or two to get going and once I settled into it I felt good.

“It’s hard when you’re up against these factory boys and especially full-time BSB men.

“With the miles we’ve done this year with my injury it’s been a struggle but thankfully it’s come good today.

Michael Dunlop claimed his five successive Supersport TT win on Saturday on his MD Racing Yamaha R6

“This game’s a vicious circle and there’s three ways in it: You finish at the top, you finish at the bottom or it finishes you, it’s very simple,” he added.

“Obviously from being one behind [Joey] I’m technically the most successful rider of all time around the Isle of Man TT, joint with Joey, so it’s something special.

“I don’t contrast myself as being good as Joey because obviously Joey was a different time and a different era, but it’s definitely an honour to be on the same amount of wins.”