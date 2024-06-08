Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop sealed a fantastic four-timer at the Isle of Man TT after victory in Saturday’s Entire Cover Insurance Supertwin race, which was red-flagged on the second and final lap.

Dunlop, who won the earlier Supersport race, extended his record tally of victories to 29 around the Mountain Course as he clinched a Supertwin double on his MD Racing Paton, adding to his two triumphs in the Supersport races.

The Ulsterman held a lead of 17.4s over Peter Hickman (Swan Yamaha) at Ramsey on the second and last lap, with Dominic Herbertson in third on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton, 11.2s further behind.

Dunlop has now achieved three four-timers at the TT, claiming his first in 2013 and following up with a further four wins in 2014.

A result was declared in the race when the red flag went out at 4:05pm, with Dunlop taking the win from Hickman and Cork rider Mike Browne (Scott Racing Aprilia).

Dunlop was on course to break his own Supertwin lap record when the race was halted.

No official details have been provided regarding the stoppage.

Dunlop was the favourite going into the race and he immediately took the lead, opening a gap of 3.5s over Hickman at Glen Helen, with Jamie Coward third on the KTS Racing Kawasaki ahead of Browne and Herbertson.

At Ramsey hairpin, Dunlop’s lead had increased to 8.9s over Hickman, who was 1.9s clear of Coward.

Herbertson was 1.4s back in fourth but only 0.039s ahead of Browne.

Yorkshireman Coward encountered trouble with his machine and retired at Creg-Ny-Baa.

An opening lap of 122.451mph gave Dunlop an advantage of 6.4s over Hickman, with Browne now into third, 7.9s back and 3.3s in front of Herbertson on the time sheets.