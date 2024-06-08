Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop was unstoppable on Saturday as he sealed a Supersport double on his MD Racing Yamaha for a hat-trick at the Isle of Man TT after clinching his 28th victory.

It was the Ballymoney rider’s sixth success in a row in the class after he closed out another coveted win around the Mountain Course in the delayed race, which was pushed back from a 10:30am start time to 1pm after rain showers in the morning.

The second Monster Energy Supersport race was run over a shortened two-lap distance instead of four as part of a revamped schedule after weather disruption during race week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England’s Dean Harrison claimed the runner-up spot on the Honda Racing UK machine ahead of Davey Todd on the Powertoolmate Ducati.

Michael Dunlop at Crosby jump in Saturday's second Monster Energy Supersport race on his MD Racing Yamaha

Dunlop went into the race on a high after breaking his uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins following his victory in Wednesday’s Supertwin race.

The 35-year-old flew out of the traps to lead by half-a-second from Todd at Glen Helen, with James Hillier (Bournemouth Kawasaki) only 0.1s behind as Harrison slotted into fourth, 0.3s further in arrears.

Dunlop’s advantage was up to 1.5s at Ramsey hairpin over Todd, while Harrison was now into third, 1.9s down on the Ducati rider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A standing start lap of 127.389mph gave Dunlop a lead of 0.9s by the end of the lap over the hard-charging Harrison, who had slashed the Ulsterman’s cushion.

Todd in third was 1.3s behind with Peter Hickman climbing the leaderboard on his Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance in fourth.

On the second and final lap, Dunlop began to up the ante and had opened a gap of 3.2s at Ballaugh Bridge over Harrison.

Todd was still third, 1.4s adrift of Harrison, with Hickman eight seconds back in fourth but only half-a-second clear of Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Yamaha).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop was in control and the Northern Ireland rider managed his lead over the Mountain, closing out his latest victory by 3.8s over Harrison, who had 2.3s in hand over Todd.

Yorkshireman Coward overhauled Hickman to claim fourth while Hillier, Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) rounded out the top eight.

Isle of Man rider Michael Evans finished ninth on the Smith Racing Triumph with Australia’s Josh Brookes in tenth on the second of the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha machines.