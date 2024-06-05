TT 2024: Michael Dunlop dominates Supertwin race for record 27th win as Peter Hickman and Dominic Herbertson complete rostrum
The 35-year-old took the lead from the off on his MD Racing Paton and stretched clear of his rivals, opening a lead of 10.2 seconds over Peter Hickman (Swan Yamaha) after the first lap.
Dunlop, who clocked a speed of 121.044mph as he came in for his compulsory pit-stop, extended his advantage to 14 seconds over Hickman on the penultimate lap, with Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton) 9.7s further back.
Cork’s Mike Browne was holding fourth on the Scott Racing Aprilia, 2.5 behind Herbertson, while Yorkshireman Jamie Coward slotted into fifth on the KTS Racing Kawasaki.
Browne threatened to close the deficit to Herbertson as the battle for the final rostrum spot went down to the last lap, but the English rider maintained a hot pace after tucking in behind Hickman when he overtook him on the road.
Starting the last lap, Dunlop was 12 seconds clear of Hickman, who in turn was 14.6s up on Herbertson.
Browne began to slip back and was now 5.2s outside the podium positions.
Dunlop was on lap record pace on the third and final lap but he rolled off to close out a historic success – his fourth in the class – by 20.4s from Hickman and recorded the fastest lap of the race at 122.434mph.
Herbertson earned a deserved maiden TT rostrum in third, 14.4s behind Hickman.
Coward pipped Brown for fourth while the top six was completed by Davey Todd on the Dafabet Racing Kawasaki.
Michael Rutter claimed seventh on the Bathams Ales Yamaha with Manxman Joe Yeardsley in eighth on the Team ILR Paton.
Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan set off from number one but retired in the race while his Rev2Race Yamaha team-mate Josh Brookes finished 11th ahead of Skerries man Michael Sweeney (Paton).
Adam McLean, competing at the TT for the first time since 2018, retired on the Flitwick Motorcycles Yamaha on the first lap.
