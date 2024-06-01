TT 2024: Michael Dunlop equals uncle Joey's all-time record of 26 victories after Supersport success

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 1st Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 17:42 BST
Michael Dunlop made history at the Isle of Man TT on Saturday after equalling his legendary uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins with victory in the opening Monster Energy Supersport race.

It was the 35-year-old’s 12th success in the Supersport class at the TT and his fifth in succession.

Dunlop’s decision to stick with his MD Racing Yamaha R6 after beginning practice week on a Triumph 765 paid off as he stormed to victory around the 37.73-mile Mountain course.

The Ballymoney man had topped the qualifying leaderboard to go into the four-lap race as the favourite and Dunlop lived up to expectations as the man to beat in Supersport class.

Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing Yamaha R6 at the Isle of Man TT

It was his eighth TT win on Yamaha machinery but more significantly the result put Dunlop level with Ulster sporting great Joey in the hall of fame.

Dunlop won four races in 2023 to edge closer to a magical 26th success and will now have the chance to become the most successful TT rider ever in Sunday’s RST Superbike race.

Joey’s record has stood since 2000, when the 48-year-old claimed a final hat-trick only weeks before he tragically lost his life in a racing incident In Tallinn, Estonia.

Davey Todd finished as the runner-up on the Powertoolmate Ducati, 8.574s behind, with Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison completing the top three, 22.3s further adrift.

More to follow.

