The Isle of Man TT organisers have confirmed that the rider involved in the red-flag incident in the Supertwin race on Saturday was Jack Petrie from Christchurch.

Petrie came off his Aprilia machine at Handley’s bend on the second lap.

The race was stopped and a result declared, with Michael Dunlop taking the win.

In a statement, the TT organisers said: "Today's incident at Handley's which resulted in a red flag involved number 55, Jack Petrie.