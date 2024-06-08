TT 2024: Organisers issue statement after Jack Petrie crashes in Supertwin race causing red flag - 'stable' and 'receving treatment'
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Isle of Man TT organisers have confirmed that the rider involved in the red-flag incident in the Supertwin race on Saturday was Jack Petrie from Christchurch.
Petrie came off his Aprilia machine at Handley’s bend on the second lap.
The race was stopped and a result declared, with Michael Dunlop taking the win.
In a statement, the TT organisers said: “Today’s incident at Handley’s which resulted in a red flag involved number 55, Jack Petrie.
“Jack is reported as stable and continues to receive treatment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.