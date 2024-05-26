Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Jordan has a spring in his step going into this year’s Isle of Man TT on the back of an eye-catching series of results at the North West 200.

The Magherafelt man feels right at home within the Jackson Racing team and believes he is better prepared than ever to make a step forward at the legendary Mountain Course spectacle.

The 32-year-old’s primary objective this year is to make solid progress in the 1000cc classes and Jordan ticked that box at the North West, where he finished ninth in the opening Superbike race, sixth in the second Superstock race and fifth in the blue riband Superbike finale on the Jackson Racing Honda Fireblade.

Jordan – who also finished fifth and sixth in the Supersport races at the Ulster road race on the new 2024 CBR6000RR – credits his encouraging start to the road racing season to the team he has around him this year.

Paul Jordan on the Jackson Racing Honda Superstock machine at the North West 200

Jordan’s crew includes some of close friend Lee Johnston’s Ashcourt Racing personnel, including crew chief Roger Smith, with Johnston unable to compete himself at the TT as he continues his recovery from a leg injury sustained following a crash in pre-season testing in Spain.

“The team has been unreal and compared to last year, we didn’t really have any preparation as such and I hadn’t ridden the big bike until the North West,” said Jordan, who joined the Preston-based Jackson Racing outfit after two seasons riding for PreZ Racing.

“With the Jackson Racing team, it’s the first time I’ve not had to worry if this or that was ready – everything was ready and I felt ready.

“In other years I’ve felt on the back foot and obviously there’s still room for improvement, but I knew from the winter time when I rode the big bike and met the team that I was definitely going to be able to make a big step.

Paul Jordan claimed his maiden TT podium in the Supertwin race in 2022

“I was excited and from the first time I sat on the big bike and I haven’t changed a thing since – not an ounce of it.

“The leaps and bounds I’m making is down to me and the team around me because they’re making me believe in myself again,” he added.

“It’s black and white with Roger [Smith, crew chief] and with his experience, and also with me being in and around Lee’s [Johnston] team, I haven’t had to grow a connection with him and I’m not worried about him telling me what I’m doing wrong or what I need to change.

“I want to learn and make improvements and I believe this year is my chance to show that I’m better than what my results have shown previously.”

Jordan will have the honour of setting off at number one in both Supersport and Supertwin races, although he don’t want to dwell on the honour of being the first rider to set off down Bray Hill.

“I don’t want to get too sucked in by going off at number one because I’m there to do a job but yes, it’s an honour and a privilege to be even asked to do it and it could be the only time in my whole career that I get to set off at number one, so I had to grab the opportunity with both hands,” he said.

“It’s good for me, it’s good for the team and it’s good for sponsors.

“I think if I didn’t start there then I’d have been starting in the teens. I’ve done the chasing before and I learnt off James Hillier, Jamie Coward and even Michael [Dunlop] last year, but I still feel like I’m learning the TT.

“I struggled on the big bike last year, but I feel like I’m ready to take that next jump on the 600. There’s a good leap to make that next group from where I’m at so I feel like I need to get to that group to get away,” added Jordan, who was seventh in both Supersport races in 2023.

“I was sixth in one of the [Supersport] races and then I broke down going into Ramsey before I got the bike going again.

“A top ten in any class at the TT means you’re not hanging about and that’s where I have to be in all classes really, and I don’t think that’s being unrealistic.”

Jordan earned his maiden TT podium in the Supertwin race in 2022, taking third behind Peter Hickman and Lee Johnston.