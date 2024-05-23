Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Isle of Man TT lap record holder Peter Hickman says he is in a ‘much stronger’ position going into this year’s event than he was in 2023.

The Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW rider claimed four victories last year to increase his tally to 13 around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

He won the blue riband Senior, both Superstock events and the second Supertwin race on his own PHR Performance Yamaha R7 for a quadruple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hickman, who achieved his 136.385mph lap record in the Superstock class on the FHO Racing M1000RR, has been through the wars after a series of spills in the British Superbike Championship.

Peter Hickman on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW at the Isle of Man TT in 2023

After three heavy crashes at Oulton Park which left him with a broken bone in his left hand, the Louth man withdrew from the BSB round at Donington Park last weekend when a near-crash in free practice left him with a strained hand, with Hickman and the team preferring instead to cut their losses and focus on the TT.

Despite a troubled build-up to the TT, Hickman says he ‘can’t wait to get started’ when opening practice gets underway on Monday, May 27.

“I’m obviously super excited to get back to our biggest event of the year and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The BMW is working really well and although it’s been a bit of a difficult start for me in BSB this year, the bike is strong and we’re fast; the results just haven’t been there for one reason or another.

“But we’re in a much stronger position coming into the TT this year compared to last year.

“I can’t wait to get started, ride the course again, see where the BMW is across the 37.73 miles and see what competition we have – as you never really know what anyone is going to do out there before you get going – so practice week will be interesting to see where we are and also gauge our competition.”

After FHO Racing opted to skip the North West 200, Hickman rode his own PHR Performance BMW Superstock machine and finished second in the second Superstock race at the Ulster road race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed a runner-up finish in the Supersport class on his Trooper Triumph by PHR and won both Supertwin races on his new-look Swan Yamaha R7.

Hickman is joined in the FHO Racing line-up at the TT for second successive year by Australian Josh Brookes, who returned to the event last season after a five-year absence.

The two-time BSB champion finished fifth in the Senior race and set his personal best TT lap of 132.529mph.

Brookes will also compete in the Supersport races for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing on a Yamaha R6 and in the Supertwin class on a Rev2Race Yamaha R7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad