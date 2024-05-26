Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Practice for the 2024 Isle of Man TT is scheduled to commence on Monday as Michael Dunlop gears up for a potentially historic fortnight.

The 35-year-old needs two more wins to surpass his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories, which has stood since the Ulster motorcycling legend claimed a final hat-trick around the Mountain Course in 2000.

Dunlop bagged a four-timer last year, surpassing John McGuinness’s tally of 23 wins to extend his haul to 25.

The Ballymoney rider will again ride for Hawk Racing on a Honda Fireblade in the Superbike and Senior races as well as his own MD Racing Honda Superstock, Triumph 765 and Paton Supertwin machines.

Michael Dunlop has won 25 TT races

Dunlop, who set the first 130mph lap on a Supersport machine in 2023, felt it could have been even better last year but said the nature of the TT means nothing can be taken for granted.

“I was in eight races and won four – I didn’t win the other four so obviously you’re disappointed,” he said.

“I was disappointed with the [second] Twin race to be honest. We were fast at that point in the race and it’s just a pity the wee bike lay down, but that’s life.

“There’s no point in dwelling on those things because these things happen and the TT Course throws curveballs at you every day of the week; you have to just take them on the chin and batter on, and keep moving on.”

Dunlop’s Superbike success last year was his first in the class since 2018 but he never doubted that another victory in the blue riband category was possible.

“I think people thought I was finished, especially on the big bike,” he said. “It was something I always knew was still there but I had to get a package and we did a great job. I worked well with Steve (Hicken) and we did as good a job as we could.”

He also set his fastest ever TT in 2023, dipping under Peter Hickman’s then outright lap record during practice week with a speed of 135.531mph and posting a quickest lap of 135.259mph on his way to third in the Senior.

Roads are scheduled to close on Monday at 10am ahead of the Newcomers’ speed control lap (10:40 BST).