TT 2024: Red flag incident halts Sidecar qualifying as 'conscious' driver and passenger airlifted to hospital
The session was halted at approximately 8:50pm and roads remained closed for a short period afterwards before the roads open car left St Ninian’s.
However, the Isle of Man police said the TT course would remain closed between Orrisdale Road South and Orrisdale Road North.
An official update from the TT organisers said: “An incident at Bishopscourt during Wednesday evening's sidecar qualifying session involving outfit number 31 resulted in a Red Flag.
"Driver Chris Schofield and passenger Tom Dawkins were both reported as conscious and both airlifted to Noble's Hospital for treatment.”
