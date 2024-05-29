Wednesday evening's TT qualifying was red-flagged following an incident in the Sidecar session

Wednesday’s Sidecar qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT was stopped with moments remaining following a red flag incident.

The session was halted at approximately 8:50pm and roads remained closed for a short period afterwards before the roads open car left St Ninian’s.

However, the Isle of Man police said the TT course would remain closed between Orrisdale Road South and Orrisdale Road North.

An official update from the TT organisers said: “An incident at Bishopscourt during Wednesday evening's sidecar qualifying session involving outfit number 31 resulted in a Red Flag.