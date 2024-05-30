Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sidecar competitors involved in a red flag incident during Isle of Man TT qualifying on Wednesday have escaped serious injury.

The session was stopped due to a crash at Bishopscourt and Chris Schofield and Tom Dawkins – the driver and passenger – were airlifted to Nobel’s hospital in Douglas.

Dawkins has been discharged from hospital with cuts and bruises while Schofield is in a stable condition.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...