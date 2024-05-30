TT 2024: Sidecar driver and passenger escape serious injury after red flag incident in Wednesday qualifying
The Sidecar competitors involved in a red flag incident during Isle of Man TT qualifying on Wednesday have escaped serious injury.
The session was stopped due to a crash at Bishopscourt and Chris Schofield and Tom Dawkins – the driver and passenger – were airlifted to Nobel’s hospital in Douglas.
Dawkins has been discharged from hospital with cuts and bruises while Schofield is in a stable condition.
In a post on Facebook, Schofield said he had suffered two punctured lungs, a small laceration of the liver and concussion.
