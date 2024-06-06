Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davey Todd hailed his maiden Isle of Man TT success as a ‘dream’ after edging out Peter Hickman to win a thrilling opening Superstock race on the Isle of Man.

Todd led all the way on the Milwaukee BMW but Peter Hickman was breathing down his neck on the FHO Racing BMW over the three-lap distance, when the leaders were separated on corrected time by only half-a-second at Ballaugh Bridge on the final lap.

However, Todd charged down the Mountain on the M1000RR and increased his slender advantage to win by only 2.2 seconds after 113 miles of racing around the legendary 37.73-mile course.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop claimed third place on his MD Racing Honda.

Todd made the final step onto the top of the TT rostrum after finishing as the runner-up in the Superbike and first Supersport races, claiming a first victory at the event for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team since Michael Dunlop won the Superbike race on the Tyco BMW in 2018.

The delighted 28-year-old said: “This is a dream. It feels unreal and after I crossed the finish line I knew it was close because I caught a few of the guys on the last lap and I think it was ‘+1’ at that stage, so I didn’t think I’d be able to keep it with that bit of traffic.

“I thought it was over but I’ve got to give it up to the whole Milwaukee BMW team, these guys had the belief in me and I’ve got an incredible bike underneath me and I honestly can’t find the words right now.

“I knew it was close and I was riding well within myself and just tried to get my head down on that last lap and put some good sectors together.

“I can’t say any more, I’m over the moon,” added Todd, who is leading the National Superstock 1000 Championship as he bids to win the title for a second time after his title success in 2022.

“The Superstock bike’s incredible and my Superbike is actually based on the Superstock bike as well. I love the BMW M1000RR and the Superstock bike’s fantastic and I feel right at home on it.

“I love riding it and every time I get on it, whether it’s at BSB, North West 200 or here, things go well.

“I was looking forward to the Superstock race and we don’t have to wait long for race two, do we,” added Todd.

“I know Pete and me are strong in different sectors and the gap goes up and down judging where each of us are fast.

“All week I’ve been quick down off the Mountain from the Bungalow and I just tried to put that sector together there.”