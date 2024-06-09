Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Cummins says he has no plans to retire from racing after withdrawing from the Isle of Man TT before the event had concluded.

The Ramsey man has parted company from the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team after eight years but remains committed to returning to the TT in 2025.

Cummins finished eighth in the Superstock race with a best lap of 131.845mph after retiring from the opening Supersport race and the Superbike event.

“Any talk that I’m retiring couldn’t be further from the truth, I’ve just withdrawn from the rest of TT 2024,” said Cummins before the final three races of the event on Sunday.

Manx rider Conor Cummins withdrew from the remainder of the 2024 Isle of Man TT after the Superstock race

“In this job you ride on confidence and unfortunately we arrived at a point in the road at this year’s TT where that just wasn’t there.

“It was best for everyone concerned that we call it quits for this TT unfortunately but I’m still mega passionate about my racing and I’m gutted not to be racing.

“I need to be racing and I’m already making plans and making a bit of headway.

“I know what people are doing round here in the TT and I love racing motorbikes; if I didn’t I wouldn’t be stood here now on the grid and I’m gutted that I’m not racing.”

Ian Hutchinson on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda in the RST Superbike race at Ballagarey

The 12-time TT podium finisher was joined in Clive Padgett’s team this season by 16-time winner Ian Hutchinson, who finished 12th in the Senior race, lapping at 128.526mph.

Hutchinson decided against riding the Padgett’s Honda Superbike after struggling with the machine on the first night of practice.

“I did one lap on the Superbike on the first day and it wasn’t what I wanted so I put it to one side and I was hoping Conor would have got up there on it and I’d have had another go, but obviously he struggled on it as well,” said the Bingley man.

“I left the Superbike for the whole fortnight and I’ve just been riding the Superstock and 600, and we’ve been making progress.

“It would have been nice to have had some more laps and some more practice, but I’ve been chipping away and I’ve gone faster every time I’ve gone out.

“Hopefully we can build on it for next year,” he added.

“It was always going to be a two-week practice for me and these showers have been a nightmare for me trying to come back and build some confidence, and we’re going into races with damp patches everywhere which is the last thing I need.

“I know where I’m at now and I feel like I’m riding okay.”

Hutchinson is unsure what the remainder of the season holds for him but is eager to continue riding to build his confidence after missing last season when his licence was revoked after he suffered a stroke.

“I needed more time before I went road racing but there was no way of doing it with the ACU not letting me have my licence; I’d have love to have done the last couple of rounds of BSB at the end of last year and gone into the winter a little bit more prepared, but I wasn’t allowed,” he said.

“I got my licence back on the 1st of March and I did one race at Oulton Park – I never actually did the race, just practice and qualifying – so it would have been nice to get a little bit more up to speed before I came back here.

“I’d love to be back to BSB but Clive doesn’t have the budget to run it I don’t think, so at the moment we haven’t really got anything sorted to ride the rest of the year.

“From where I’m at now, the best thing for me is to carry on riding in BSB and carry on with where I’ve got to, I don’t really need to be having three or four months off, but obviously it all comes down to what we can get.”

In a statement, the Padgett’s team wished Cummins good luck for the future.

It read: “We and all at Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles would like to thank Conor for the last 8 years we have shared together and wish him all the very best for the future.