TT 2025: 13 pictures show dejection as blue riband race cancelled for only second time in 118-year history

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 8th Jun 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 13:38 BST
The Milwaukee Senior TT was cancelled for only the second time in its 118-year history on Saturday because of strong winds.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the decision following consultation with several leading competitors who completed an inspection lap of the Mountain Course.

Michael Dunlop, the record 33-time TT winner, did not participate in the lap.

The Senior race was cancelled for the first time in 2012 due to bad weather.

Other cancellations were due to the World Wars, Foot and Mouth disease in 2001 and the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

1. Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and Ian Hutchinson discuss the conditions on the Mountain course that led to the 2025 Senior TT being cancelled on Saturday.

2. Davey Todd pictured after the announcement that the 2025 Senior TT was cancelled because on Saturday due to strong winds.

3. Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) on the inspection lap at Ballagarey on Saturday before the Senior TT race was called off.

4. Last year's Senior TT winner Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and James Hillier in conversation on Saturday after the course inspection lap.

