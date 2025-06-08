Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the decision following consultation with several leading competitors who completed an inspection lap of the Mountain Course.
Michael Dunlop, the record 33-time TT winner, did not participate in the lap.
The Senior race was cancelled for the first time in 2012 due to bad weather.
Other cancellations were due to the World Wars, Foot and Mouth disease in 2001 and the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
1. Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and Ian Hutchinson discuss the conditions on the Mountain course that led to the 2025 Senior TT being cancelled on Saturday.
Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press
2. Davey Todd pictured after the announcement that the 2025 Senior TT was cancelled because on Saturday due to strong winds.
Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press
3. Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) on the inspection lap at Ballagarey on Saturday before the Senior TT race was called off.
Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press Photo: Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press
4. Last year's Senior TT winner Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and James Hillier in conversation on Saturday after the course inspection lap.
Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press
