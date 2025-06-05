Amazon MGM Studios has taken on a film and docuseries package that will showcase the Isle of Man TT on the global stage.

The projects are being driven by an elite team of producers including Hollywood’s Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum, with Tatum also set to star in the upcoming film.

On Thursday, a TT press release revealed the planned feature film is being produced by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Free Association, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Jason Keller. It will be directed by Reid Carolin (Dog), from a script written also by Reid Carolin in collaboration with Jason Keller (Ford v Ferrari) and Bryan Johnson.

A docuseries featuring four 45-minute episodes will provide a ‘cinematic and character-driven exploration of the TT’ and was filmed during the 2024 event, with exclusive access to riders and behind the scenes insight.

The Isle of Man TT is the world’s oldest continuous motorsport event. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Produced by the same team behind the film, the docuseries also brings in the storytelling expertise of Box to Box Films – the studio behind acclaimed titles such as F1’s Drive to Survive, Full Swing, and Tour de France: Unchained.

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man Department for Enterprise, said: “The impact this is going to make on the TT cannot be overstated. We’re putting the event on a truly global stage and entering the next phase of our Digital Broadcast Strategy.

“It’s a testament to the sport and the unique nature of the TT that we’re working alongside these world-class partners.”

Before the TT entered a new era with the launch of TT+ in 2022, the event was experienced only by those who travelled to the Isle of Man or tuned in via radio.

The digital platform and live-streaming coverage, combined with an expanded social media strategy, has elevated the TT to greater heights than ever before, with online searches doubling in just two years.

The TT is the world’s oldest continuous motorsport event and provides a unique challenge for competitors, who reach speeds of up to 200mph around the iconic 37.73-mile Mountain Course.