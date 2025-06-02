Davey Todd edged out Michael Dunlop in a thrilling opening RST x D30 Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT to secure his third victory at the event on Monday.

The race was delayed by one hour and 15 minutes due to oil spills on the Mountain and from Bray Hill to Quarterbridge.

Todd, last year’s Senior race winner, took the win by 1.3s after four laps of the Mountain Course on the 8TEN Racing BMW.

Dunlop had to settle for the runner-up spot on the ROKiT BMW with Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison completing the top three places.

Davey Todd won the Superbike TT on Monday on the 8TEN Racing BMW for his third career success at the event. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Ballymoney’s Dunlop set the fastest lap of the race at 135.416mph on the fourth and final lap, with Todd clocking 135.327mph.

Manxman Nathan Harrison earned his best TT result with a fine fourth place on the H&H Motorcycles Honda, although there was disappointment for Conor Cummins, who retired after the first lap on the Burrows/RK Racing BMW.

Aussie David Johnson (Platinum Club Kawasaki) and James Hillier (Muc-Off Kawasaki) finalised the top six.

Honda’s John McGuinness finished seventh with Josh Brookes (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper 2) in eighth.

Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson crashed at Joey’s but was reported to be okay.

An opening lap of 134.285mph gave Todd the lead by 7.89s from Dunlop (133.236mph), with Harrison 1.4s back in third after a standing start speed of 133.051mph.

On the second lap Todd’s advantage remained seven seconds over Dunlop as he came in for his sole pit stop, lapping at 134.074mph, with Dunlop extending his lead over Harrison with a speed of 133.6mph.

However, there was drama in pitlane when Todd lost around six seconds during his stop to set up a grandstand finish. Dunlop was now only 1.5s behind Todd at Glen Helen on the third lap, with Harrison holding onto third, 12 seconds further down.

At Ramsey for the penultimate time, Todd was still in front by 1.9s from Dunlop and the game remained the same as the flashed over the line to start the last lap.

Dunlop, who set off 20 seconds ahead of Todd at number six, was on a charge and had closed the deficit to 0.269s at Glen Helen.

The record 29-time winner then caught Harrison on the road and lost some time as he tried to squeeze through.

Todd’s lead was back up to 2.2s at Ballaugh and the Yorkshireman maintained his slender advantage over the Mountain, winning by 0.2196s.

It was Todd’s third TT victory after his wins in the Superstock and Senior races in 2024.

Harrison in third was over 44 seconds behind race winner Todd.

Newcomer Mitch Rees came off at Ramsey hairpin on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda but was reported to be unhurt.

Paul Jordan sealed a top-ten result in 10th on the Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper 2 machine behind Manxman Michael Evans (Dafabet Racing Honda).

Michael Sweeney was 13th on the MJR BMW while Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney finished 25th on the Never Be Clever Racing Yamaha.