TT 2025: Davey Todd pulls wraps off striking new-look Milenco by Padgett's Honda Supersport machine featuring My Coolman livery
The Saltburn man is competing in the Supersport and Supertwin races at the TT for Clive Padgett’s famous team in addition to riding his 8TEN Racing BMW machines in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.
Todd, who claimed his maiden TT victories last year in the Superstock and Senior races, was fourth fastest in the opening Supersport qualifying session on Wednesday with a lap of 124.238mph.
Team boss Padgett said: “It is exciting to unveil this new My Coolman livery today for Davey Todd and his CBR600RR Honda.
“We have enjoyed a successful six-year association with Milenco and this is something new and bright for the fans to enjoy at TT 2025.”
The My Coolman range of cool boxes are one of the products in the Milenco product range that is available in over 400 UK retail outlets.
Nigel Milbank, the managing director of Milenco, said: “Milenco is a market-leading global company and Clive Padgett is a brilliant race team owner and innovator who has done amazing things at the Isle of Man TT and elsewhere.”
“Clive works 24 hours a day trying to gain performance advantages over his rivals making our association with the Milenco Padgett’s team a perfect fit with so many shared goals.”
