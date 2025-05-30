Two-time Isle of Man TT winner Davey Todd has pulled the wraps off the new-look My Coolman livery on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Supersport machine.

The Saltburn man is competing in the Supersport and Supertwin races at the TT for Clive Padgett’s famous team in addition to riding his 8TEN Racing BMW machines in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.

Todd, who claimed his maiden TT victories last year in the Superstock and Senior races, was fourth fastest in the opening Supersport qualifying session on Wednesday with a lap of 124.238mph.

Team boss Padgett said: “It is exciting to unveil this new My Coolman livery today for Davey Todd and his CBR600RR Honda.

Davey Todd unveiled the My Coolman livery on his Milenco by Padgett's CBR600RR Honda at the Isle of Man TT on Friday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

“We have enjoyed a successful six-year association with Milenco and this is something new and bright for the fans to enjoy at TT 2025.”

The My Coolman range of cool boxes are one of the products in the Milenco product range that is available in over 400 UK retail outlets.

Nigel Milbank, the managing director of Milenco, said: “Milenco is a market-leading global company and Clive Padgett is a brilliant race team owner and innovator who has done amazing things at the Isle of Man TT and elsewhere.”