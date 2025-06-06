Isle of Man TT but said his Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Paton was “no match” for Michael Dunlop’s machine.

Dunlop won the three-lap race by over 26 seconds and set a new lap record of 123.056mph on the MD Racing Paton S1-R.

The Ballymoney man hit out at critics who said he only won Supertwin races because of the machinery he was on, pointing out that Paton riders had filled the top-three paces, but that he still emerged victorious.

Todd, though, said there was “zero chance” he could compete with Dunlop’s bike.

Michael Dunlop won the second Supertwin race at the Ise of Man TT from runner-up Davey Todd (right) and Dominic Herbertson. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“It’s awesome and what we had in the first race, I think we were all pretty disappointed,” said the 29-year-old.

“Clive bought this Paton here and tried to make the best of it.

“I really struggled in that first race and I think the boys really got their heads together and Clive’s given me a great bike there.

“We’re never going to compete with that thing [Dunlop’s Paton] - there’s absolutely zero chance, but not taking anything away from Michael because he’s riding super hard.

“I rode that as hard as I could and I’m super-stoke to get the Milenco by Padgett’s team up on the box again.”

Todd lapped at 121.708mph on his final lap and said he was satisfied with his lap time, revealing that team boss Padgett had purchased a Paton “on the premise” that it was the same spec as Dunlop’s machine.

Todd added on Manx Radio TT: “I’m pretty happy with that [lap time]. We did what we could and I’ve already been speaking with Clive, and we’ll try and come back next year stronger and faster.

“Clive actually bought it from Paton and I don’t want to say too much, but on the premise that we’d get exactly the same bike as Michael, which we’ve definitely not got.

“But Clive has honestly worked so hard and done a lot of work to improve it from the original bike we got from Paton and he’s done a great job, so I’m stoked to put it on the podium for him.”