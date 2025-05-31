Davey Todd fired in the fastest lap of qualifying so far at the Isle of Man TT in less than ideal conditions on Saturday.

The 8TEN Racing BMW rider was last away in the Superbike and Superstock session but Todd made his mark on the M1000RR with a standing start lap of 133.155mph on his Superstock machine.

Todd was flying solo for 8TEN Racing after team-mate Peter Hickman sustained chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries in a crash at Kerrowmoar on Friday evening.

The 29-year-old achieved his first 133mph lap of TT 2025 despite windy conditions and poor visibility on the Mountain.

Davey Todd recorded the fastest lap of qualifying so far at TT 2025 on his 8TEN Racing BMW. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison was second fastest with a speed of 132.484mph on his Superbike from a standing start, while Michael Dunlop clocked his first 130mph Superbike lap on the ROKiT BMW at 130.762mph, also from a standing start.

Behind Todd in the Superstock standings, Dunlop squeezed in a lap on his MD Racing BMW at 130.262mph.

Dominic Herbertson was third fastest at 128.738mph on his Honda Fireblade ahead of Ulsterman Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) and Nathan Harrison (H&H Motorcycles Honda), who lapped at 128.501mph. Harrison set his first 130mph TT lap in Friday’s qualifying session.

Fellow Manx rider Conor Cummins did a lap on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW Superstock machine at 128.389mph.

As conditions began to deteriorate, with falling visibility on the Mountain, yellow flag conditions were put in place from the Bungalow onwards when a number of competitions were on their second laps, including Dunlop and Harrison on their Superstock machines.

The session was then stopped, with the Sidecars setting off for a practice lap under normal conditions as far as Ramsey, where they were then escorted back to the Grandstand under speed controlled conditions by the travelling marshals.

As the weather worsened, Saturday’s qualifying was cancelled at 14:45 BST.

The schedule had already been revised to try and accommodate extra qualifying in place of the first Supersport and Sidecar races, which have been moved to Monday’s contingency day instead.

The RST x D30 Superbike race is currently scheduled to go ahead on Sunday at 13:30 BST.