Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison set the fastest lap of Friday’s afternoon qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT.

Harrison did two laps on his Superstock machine, with his speed of 132.853mph on his flying lap putting him top of the leaderboard overall.

Davey Todd led the Superbike times on his 8TEN Racing BMW at 132.673mph from a standing start, 1.3s off Harrison’s Superstock lap.

Harrison went faster in Wednesday’s first qualifying session on his Honda Superbike at 133.069mph, which remains the quickest lap of practice week so far.

Dean Harrison on his Honda Racing Superstock machine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Michael Dunlop did one lap on his Superstock machine and two on his Superbike.

The record 29-time TT winner recorded a speed of 130.225mph on his Superstock bike from a standing start, placing him fourth fastest.

Dunlop lapped at 129.965mph on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike after completing two laps on the machine, which was the fifth fastest Superbike lap on Friday.

Todd was 10.5s up on his 8TEN Racing BMW team-mate Peter Hickman (131.326mph) in the Superbike session, with Manx rider Conor Cummins in third at 131.027mph.

Cummins did two laps on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW and his lap was the fastest ever by a rider competing for John Burrows’ Ulster team.

Fellow Manxman Nathan Harrison (H&H Motorcycles Honda) was fourth fastest, lapping at 130.172mph after firing in two laps on his Superbike, with record 29-time TT winner Dunlop next.

The Ballymoney man will be looking to iron out any issues he has with his new BMW Superbike in Friday’s evening’s contingency qualifying session, which was utilised after poor weather disrupted the practice week schedule.

Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson was sixth fastest on the Team Classic Suzuki with a lap of 129.878mph ahead of Harrison (Honda Racing UK), who clocked 129.328mph after doing a single lap on his Superbike.

Team-mate John McGuinness, who had a big moment at Ago’s Leap, was eighth fastest in the Superbike session with a lap of 128.386mph.

In the Superstock class, Hickman was 4.34s down on Harrison’s 132.853mph lap as the 14-time winner slotted into second with a best speed of 132.29mph after two laps.

Todd was third fastest (132.195mph) after two laps on his Superstock machine. The 29-year-old had a frightening moment at Ballagarey when he lost the rear of the 8TEN Racing BMW.

Dunlop was fourth on the MD Racing BMW ahead of Ian Hutchinson on the Moobob/MLav Racing BMW (129.756mph).