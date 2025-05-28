Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison lit up the first qualifying session of the 2025 Isle of Man TT with a blistering 133mph lap.

The 2019 Senior TT winner went out on his Superbike and clocked 130.897mph from a standing start before upping his pace on his second flying lap to 133.069mph to top the Wednesday time sheets.

Harrison’s standing start lap is believed to be the first 130mph lap at the TT on the first night of qualifying, with Wednesday’s speeds even more incredible after free practice on Tuesday was held in less than ideal conditions, with damp patches around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Harrison’s time of 17m 00.733s was 15.517s up on Peter Hickman, who did three laps on his 8TEN Racing BMW with a best speed of 131.076mph.

Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) led the Superbike times in opening qualifying at the Isle of Man TT after a 133mph lap. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)

Hickman’s team-mate Davey Todd was third fastest in the Superbike times at 130.402mph from a standing start, with Michael Dunlop next on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike, recording a lap of 129.975mph from a standing start.

Manxman Nathan Harrison on the H&H Motorcycles Honda at 128.825mph after two laps on the machine, with Ulsterman Shaun Anderson in sixth on his Team Classic Suzuki (128.14mph) ahead of 23-time winner John McGuinness (Honda Racing), who did 128.031mph.

Rob Hodson (SMT Honda), David Johnson (Platinum Club Kawasaki) and Josh Brookes (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) rounded out the top 10.

In the Superstock class, last year’s winner Todd led the way on the 8TEN Racing BMW at 131.231mph after two laps by 1.050s from Harrison, who lapped at 131.098mph from a standing start.

Michael Dunlop was fastest in Supersport qualifying on the Milwaukee/MD Racing Ducati

Ballymoney man Dunlop was third fastest on his MD Racing BMW with a standing start lap of 130.387mph ahead of Dominic Herbertson on his Honda Fireblade ahead of Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) who did 128.055mph.