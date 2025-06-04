Dean Harrison is in esteemed company with the fourth highest podium tally at the Isle of Man TT.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Honda Racing UK rider finished as the runner-up in Wednesday’s second Monster Energy Supersport race for his 34th top-three result around the iconic Mountain Course.

Only Michael Dunlop (49), John McGuiness (47), Joey Dunlop (40) and Bruce Anstey (37) are ahead of him and Harrison said his consistency underscored his competitiveness at the event over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t even know the stats to be honest so I’m learning things, so I’ve four wins and 34 podiums – that’s not too bad, it’s not a bad stat to have,” said Harrison, who won his fourth TT race in the opening Superstock encounter on Tuesday evening – his first victory since the 2019 Senior.

Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) through St Ninian's in the second Monster Energy Supersport TT race on Wednesday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“That’s good, I’m happy and we’re competitive, and we’re knocking on the door all the time and if you keep knocking on the door, eventually it opens.

“I felt today Michael’s bike was very strong, so I feel that’s the best we could do and that’s a bit of a bad way of thinking to a certain point, but I’d a little bit of a problem on lap two.

“I did have a bit more pace but I was slipping off the peg, look at that [pointing to right boot] – I’ve got a shiny boot and a dull boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was looking at the right-hand peg and it wasn’t too bad, so I continued, and that’s when I lost a little bit of time,” added Harrison, who ended the four-lap race 26 seconds down on Dunlop (Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2).

“But then I just got stuck in from there and managed the second-place gap and made the best of it,” added the 36-year-old, who was also second in the opening Supersport race.

“I’ve got the monkey off my back and I got that win yesterday so it’s a bit of pressure released.”