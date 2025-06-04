TT 2025: Dean Harrison says 34th podium 'not a bad stat' as Honda rider in esteemed company with Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, Joey Dunlop and Bruce Anstey
The Honda Racing UK rider finished as the runner-up in Wednesday’s second Monster Energy Supersport race for his 34th top-three result around the iconic Mountain Course.
Only Michael Dunlop (49), John McGuiness (47), Joey Dunlop (40) and Bruce Anstey (37) are ahead of him and Harrison said his consistency underscored his competitiveness at the event over the years.
“I didn’t even know the stats to be honest so I’m learning things, so I’ve four wins and 34 podiums – that’s not too bad, it’s not a bad stat to have,” said Harrison, who won his fourth TT race in the opening Superstock encounter on Tuesday evening – his first victory since the 2019 Senior.
“That’s good, I’m happy and we’re competitive, and we’re knocking on the door all the time and if you keep knocking on the door, eventually it opens.
“I felt today Michael’s bike was very strong, so I feel that’s the best we could do and that’s a bit of a bad way of thinking to a certain point, but I’d a little bit of a problem on lap two.
“I did have a bit more pace but I was slipping off the peg, look at that [pointing to right boot] – I’ve got a shiny boot and a dull boot.
“I was looking at the right-hand peg and it wasn’t too bad, so I continued, and that’s when I lost a little bit of time,” added Harrison, who ended the four-lap race 26 seconds down on Dunlop (Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2).
“But then I just got stuck in from there and managed the second-place gap and made the best of it,” added the 36-year-old, who was also second in the opening Supersport race.
“I’ve got the monkey off my back and I got that win yesterday so it’s a bit of pressure released.”
Harrison sealed the runner-up spot by 15.85s from Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).
