TT 2025: Imperious Michael Dunlop wraps up Supersport double on Ducati and extends record to 32 wins - Honda's Dean Harrison second
The Northern Ireland rider extended his record of Mountain Course wins to 32 after taking control on the Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2, which was decked out in a new yellow Ducati Corse livery.
Dunlop has now won the last eight Supersport races in a row at the TT and has 15 wins in the category overall.
He is also unbeaten in the Supersport class at the TT since 2022.
The 36-year-old was celebrating a record 49th TT podium, two more than 23-time winner John McGuinness’s previous benchmark.
Dunlop, who also won the opening Supersport and Supertwin races to secure a treble, led all the way in the four-lap encounter to take the win from Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison by 26.181s.
Davey Todd completed the top three on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, 15.853s further behind.
Paul Jordan from Magherafelt held off James Hind (North Lincs Components Suzuki) to take an excellent fourth place on the Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2 machine.
James Hillier, third in the first Supersport race, was forced out of contention for another podium with an issue on the Bournemouth Kawasaki.
More to follow.
