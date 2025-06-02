Injured Peter Hickman watched his 8TEN Racing BMW team co-owner Davey Todd win the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT in a wheelchair.

Hickman was ruled out of the TT following a crash on Friday in qualifying at Kerrowmoar.

The 14-time winner sustained back, chest, shoulder and facial injuries in the spill on his Superstock machine, which Hickman said happened at around 140mph.

Todd held off Michael Dunlop to take the spoils by 1.3s in the shortened four-lap race, with Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison completing the top three.

Superbike TT race winner Davey Todd with injured 8TEN Racing co-owner and team-mate Peter Hickman on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“It’s good to be outside. I’ve not been out for a while now,” said Hickman, who was released from Noble’s hospital at the weekend.

“I managed to watch the first three laps on the TV but needed to come down and congratulate all the boys.

“It’s fantastic for 8TEN Racing, BMW Motorrad and Monster – everyone has put so much effort into it.

“To reward them with the first win at the 2025 TT? You can’t ask for much more.”

Hickman and Todd split from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing team and set up 8TEN Racing, which they run together.

Todd will be aiming for more glory this weekend in the opening RL360 Superstock race on Tuesday (10:45 BST).