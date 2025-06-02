TT 2025: Injured Peter Hickman says team co-owner Davey Todd's Superbike victory 'fantastic' for 8TEN Racing
Hickman was ruled out of the TT following a crash on Friday in qualifying at Kerrowmoar.
The 14-time winner sustained back, chest, shoulder and facial injuries in the spill on his Superstock machine, which Hickman said happened at around 140mph.
Todd held off Michael Dunlop to take the spoils by 1.3s in the shortened four-lap race, with Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison completing the top three.
“It’s good to be outside. I’ve not been out for a while now,” said Hickman, who was released from Noble’s hospital at the weekend.
“I managed to watch the first three laps on the TV but needed to come down and congratulate all the boys.
“It’s fantastic for 8TEN Racing, BMW Motorrad and Monster – everyone has put so much effort into it.
“To reward them with the first win at the 2025 TT? You can’t ask for much more.”
Hickman and Todd split from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing team and set up 8TEN Racing, which they run together.
Todd will be aiming for more glory this weekend in the opening RL360 Superstock race on Tuesday (10:45 BST).
The second day of race week also includes the first Metzeler Supertwin race (14:00 BST).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.