Austrian rider Julian Trummer and Northern Ireland’s newly-formed Lion Heart Moto Racing Team have gone their separate ways at the Isle of Man TT.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trummer set his fastest lap of the TT Course in the 2023 Senior race at 128.638mph to become the fastest rider from mainland Europe at the iconic event.

However, he struggled with the Kawasaki ZX-10RR during qualifying and said he had “no confidence” in the front of the machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, Trummer said: “I thought it would be better but it’s hard work to get the Kawasaki dialled in.

Julian Trummer on the Lion Heart Moto Racing Kawasaki at Union Mills during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

“The front is super nervous and twitchy, I’ve no confidence in the front.”

In a statement on social media on Monday, Trummer confirmed he had decided to withdraw from the TT and had “mutually agreed” with the team to split.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided that I won’t be competing at this year’s Isle of Man TT with Lionheart Moto Racing. The team and I have mutually agreed to end our collaboration,” said Trummer, who rode for Jackson Racing Honda in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision was anything but easy. Anyone who knows me knows how deeply my heart beats for the TT. Weeks and months of preparation, full of hope, passion, and drive.

“But sometimes, only in the final moments does it become clear whether everything truly fits – technically, personally, emotionally. And this time, it just wasn’t enough to give me the trust I need on the bike.

“I want to thank the team for the time we shared and wish them all the best in the future.”

Lion Heart Moto Racing is run by Bangor man Dwayne McCracken, who has more than 20 years of experience in the sport. He previously worked with 23-time TT winner John McGuinness at Yamaha during a memorable few years when McGuinness won the Formula One TT, Superbike TT and Senior TT races in 2004 and 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently, McCracken was a key part of Paul Jordan’s career from 2017 until he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023.

He was given six month to live but defied the medics in his battle against the illness and a new lease of life inspired him to set up his own team.

In a statement, Lion Heart Moto Racing said: “It is with great sadness that we announce our relationship with Julian Trummer has come to an end.

“We struggled to get Julian comfortable on our Kawasaki ZX-10RR. As a team, we wish Julian the very best for his future career.

“We are fully committed to our journey as a team and are so blessed to have so much support from our team and partners.