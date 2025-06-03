Overjoyed Dean Harrison was back on the top step at the Isle of Man TT after a determined ride to win the opening RL360 Superstock race and declared his fourth career victory as “just magic”.

The Honda Racing UK rider had to wait six years for his latest triumph after winning the Senior TT back in 2019.

It was a deserved result for Harrison, who was third in Monday’s Superbike race and second in the Supersport opener.

A stunning final lap of 135.692mph on the second and last lap – his fastest ever around the Mountain Course – fired him clear of Superbike TT race winner Davey Todd (8TEN Racing BMW), with Harrison winning in style after 75.46 miles of racing by over 11 seconds.

Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) kisses the silverware after winning the RL360 Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“Honestly, I got the hammer down from the start and sort of read my pit boards and I got P1 at the first and then P2,” said the Isle of Man-based Yorkshireman.

“I just really put everything into the bike, we’ve changed quite a few things and the changes we’ve made really worked so well and we’ve been dialling it in all week.

“I’ve been third, I’ve been second so now I’ve got a 3-2-1! And to get another TT win is just magic. Honestly, I can’t thank the team enough.

“We’ve worked hard all week and we’ve been up and been down and we’ve tried all sorts, so paying them back with a win is just fantastic.

“Honestly, them lot being happy makes me happy. I can’t thank them enough,” added Harrison.

“It’s been a long time coming and now I’m a four-time TT winner, which is a big thing for me.”

Harrison’s 135mph lap is officially the third fastest ever at the TT behind Peter Hickman (136.358mph) and Michael Dunlop (135.970mph).

Dunlop finished in third place on his MD Racing BMW after reporting an issue with his electronics.