TT 2025: Manx rider Michael Evans disqualified from first Supertwin race - Dafabet Racing 'accept mistake and oversight'
Evans had finished as the runner-up behind Michael Dunlop for his maiden podium at the event.
However, on Saturday, a statement from ACU Events Ltd said the Dafabet Racing Team had failed to produce his Kawasaki machine for the mandatory post-race technical inspection.
The statement on Saturday read: “Michael Evans, machine number 5, Dafabet Racing, has been disqualified from the Supertwin TT Race 1 at the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races after the team failed to produce the machine for the mandatory post-race Technical Inspection.
“Initial checks were undertaken by the event’s Technical Director, Technical Officers, and Technical Officials at the conclusion of the race on Tuesday 3 June. As part of this process, the engine was sealed and subject to further mandatory examination at the conclusion of the Supertwin TT Race 2 on Friday 6 June.
“The Team were unable to produce the machine for the Technical Inspection within the required timeframe. Therefore, the competitor has been disqualified from the race result.”
The organisers said revised results for the opening Supertwin TT race would be “issued in due course”.
Dafabet Racing apologised in a statement and said they had made a ‘mistake’.
“We accept the decision of the TT Race Organisation for what we can only describe as a mistake and oversight by the team in our preparations for the Supertwin Race,” a social media statement said.
"We wish to apologise to the Race Organisers, the fans, our fellow competitors, our sponsors, and – above else – to Michael for this error, for which the team take full responsibility, and we thank him for his professionalism through this process and throughout TT 2025.”
