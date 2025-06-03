TT 2025: Michael Dunlop bags 31st victory in opening Supertwin race after dominant success on Paton
The Ballymoney man led all the way on the MD Racing Paton and was 10.765s up on Manx rider Michael Evans after the first lap following a standing start speed of 122.006mph.
Dunlop continued to stretch his lead on the second and final lap and was 15.378s ahead of Manxman Evans at Ballaugh.
The 36-year-old Ulsterman, the most successful TT rider in history, won by 22.673s from Evans, who claimed his maiden podium on his birthday.
Dunlop also set a new record of 48 TT podiums, one more than 23-time winner John McGuinness.
His final lap was just under his lap record for the class at 122.307mph.
Wigan’s Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Paton) also sealed his maiden podium at the event, 13.4s further in arrears, with North West 200 Supertwin race winner Paul Jordan in fourth on the Jackson Racing Aprilia.
More to follow.
