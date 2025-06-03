TT 2025: Michael Dunlop hails relationship with Paton after Supertwin victory and jokes 'My Italian isn't great but my English is worse'
The 36-year-old Ulsterman, the most successful TT rider in history, won the race by 22.67s from Manxman Michael Evans (Dafabet Racing Kawasaki), who claimed his maiden podium.
Dunlop’s final lap was just under his lap record for the class at 122.307mph in the two-lap race.
He has now earned a record 48 podiums at the TT, one more than 23-time winner John McGuinness.
Dunlop joked that his English was worse than his Italian as he praised the team behind his S1-R machine.
“Thanks to the Paton lads again and it’s 31 wins now, and I’d like to thank them and I appreciate all the work they do for me,” said Dunlop.
“My Italian’s not great and my English is even worse, but I’ve a great working relationship and I’ve a lot of time for the boys.
“We’ll sit down tonight, improve and keep going. I’m happy, everything’s good.”
Dunlop also won the first Supersport race on Monday after a narrow runner-up finish in the Superbike TT, when he lost out by 1.3s to Davey Todd.
He has made a strong start to race week and will be confident of adding more wins, with the second Supersport, Supertwin and Superstock races still to come ahead of Saturday’s blue riband Senior finale.
“It’s nice, 31 wins, and the week’s been good,” said Dunlop.
“We’ve had ups and downs, ins and outs, and everything else for that matter, but that’s the TT and I’m sitting with two wins this week already.
“Folk come here hunting for wins and I’ve got two, so just keep pushing and I’m happy riding, so I’m good.”
