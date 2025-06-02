Michael Dunlop was left to reflect on what might have been in the RST x D30 Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT after losing out by 1.3s after 150 miles of racing.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ballymoney man claimed the runner-up spot behind Davey Todd (8TEN Racing BMW), with Honda’s Dean Harrison 43.5s further adrift in third.

Dunlop had capitalised on a slow pit stop for Todd to slash to deficit and mounted a charge on the ROKiT BMW, closing the deficit to a quarter-of-a-second at Glen Helen on the fourth and final lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 36-year-old lost some time when he struggled to pass Harrison cleanly, while Dunlop later said rear tyre problems further hampered his bid for a 30th TT win.

A disappointed Michael Dunlop finished as the runner-up to Davey Todd in the Superbike TT race on the Isle of Man on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“It just fell apart and sadly that’s what happened,” said Dunlop of his tyre woe.

“Pit stop, we did really well, back wheel changed, fuel in and out the gate, and everything felt good.

“But just obviously we had no practice this week and with the horrific lap times we were doing, making the next step up obviously is into a new position and we needed some changes to the suspension and stuff really, going from 132mph to 135mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew straightaway we were just going to struggle with set-up; Steve [Hicken, Hawk Racing] made a good change and at Kirkmichael I got caught a wee bit with Dean [Harrison] and it was just too much.

Michael Dunlop on the ROKiT BMW at Creg-Ny-Baa in the Superbike TT. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“Dean was having a bit of a tank-slapper here and there and I made a wee push over Rhencullen, which probably wasn’t the place to do it, but I had to get in.

“But I knew the tyre was [done] and you can obviously see the state of it now; we just lost traction control and she just started spinning her brains out.”

Dunlop revealed his rear tyre hugger had been shattered as his 1000cc Superbike began losing grip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a pity because I felt good, we made a massive step, but I knew the back tyre was gone and I got a slap and it broke the back hugger when it was starting to deteriorate,” he said.

“So I just knew I had a humongous amount of spin and when we got that I knew it was going to be a hard push.

“I knew Davey was having a push as well and you had to have all your ducks lined up to make sure it worked, and it didn’t, but that’s the name of the game.”

Last year, Dunlop missed out on a Superbike win after losing a 25-second lead when he was forced to stop to fix an incorrectly fitted visor on his helmet with two laps remaining.