Michael Dunlop made a significant step forward with his new BMW Superbike during final qualifying on Sunday at the Isle of Man TT.

The record 29-time TT winner lapped at 132mph from a standing start to take the top spot in the Superbike session.

Dunlop’s team made changes to the front of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad machine after he recorded an opening lap of 131.683mph.

The 36-year-old went back out for another lap and upped his pace to 132.03mph for the quickest lap of the day.

Michael Dunlop upped his pace to 132mph on the ROKiT BMW Superbike in final qualifying at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Davey Todd (8TEN Racing BMW) and Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison both lapped at over 133mph in qualifying.

Todd did 133.155mph on his Superstock machine in Saturday’s qualifying session – the fastest lap overall – while Harrison banked a lap of 133.069mph on his Superbike on Wednesday.

Harrison was second fastest on Sunday at 130.66mph on his Superbike, with Todd third (129.812mph).

Manxman Nathan Harrison was fourth fastest at 129.652mph on his H&H Motorcycles Honda in Superbike qualifying ahead of Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Honda) and Shaun Anderson (Team Classic Suzuki), who did 129.135mph and 128.965mph respectively.

In the Superstock class, Conor Cummins was quickest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW at 129.835mph.

Harrison did a lap on his Supersport machine and was fastest at 124.736mph ahead of Mike Browne (124.272mph) and Michael Evans (123.28mph).

Ulsterman Paul Jordan set the pace in the Supertwins on the Jackson Racing Aprilia at 118.584mph from Adam McLean (118.257mph) and Baz Furber (117.913mph), both riding Yamaha machinery.

In the Sidecar session, there was a red flag crash involving Peter Founds and passenger Jevan Walmsley at Rhencullen.

Founds was reported to be conscious and talking with arm injuries, while Walmsley was said to be conscious and talking with no reported injuries, although both were taken by air ambulance to Nobel’s Hospital for further assessment.