Michael Dunlop clinched a Supertwin double to make it four wins at the 2025 Isle of Man TT after another peerless ride on his MD Racing Paton for a 33rd career win.

Dunlop won the three-lap Entire Cover Insurance Supertwin race from Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Paton) to wrap up a third consecutive four-timer at the TT on Friday evening.

The Ballymoney man shattered his 2023 lap record, setting a new mark of 123.056mph.

Dunlop was also celebrating his 51st podium at the event – four more than John McGuinness’s previous benchmark.

Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop on the MD Racing Paton. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

He also won both Supersport races on the Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2 and now turn his attention to the blue riband Senior TT on Saturday, which he is aiming to win for the first time since 2017.

Manx rider Michael Evans suffered bitter disappointment after he retired at Glen Helen on the first lap, with Rob Hodson dropping out of third place on the second lap.

Both riders claimed their maiden TT podiums in the first Supertwin race on Tuesday evening, with Evans second and Hodson third respectively.

After the first lap, Dunlop was 12 seconds ahead of Todd as they came in for their pit-stops, with Hodson third, 6.3s behind.

Dunlop’s opening lap was 121.664mph with Todd clocking 120.3612mph.

Race leader Dunlop dropped some time to Todd in the pits but his advantage was 9.5s at Glen Helen on lap two and he went on to extend the gap to 14.6s at Ramsey hairpin.

The Ulsterman maintained a cushion of 14.5s as he started the third and last lap, while Todd had 17.4s in hand over Dominic Herbertson (Melbray Paton).

Dunlop was 24.771s up on Todd at Ramsey for the final time, with Herbertson still holding onto third, 8.2s ahead of Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Aprilia).

He guided the Italian Paton home over the Mountain to secure another victory around the iconic 37.73-mile course, further underpinning his status as the most successful TT rider in history.

Todd was 26.775s behind, with Herbertson rounding out the top three positions, edging out Jordan by 3.1s.