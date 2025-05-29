TT 2025: 'Not bad for a first spin out' says Davey Todd after 131mph Superstock lap

Davey Todd was happy with his first laps on his 8TEN Racing BMW machines during the opening qualifying session of the 2025 Isle of Man TT on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old missed the chance to get some laps under his belt on the M1000RR in Tuesday’s untimed practice session after he was stuck at Ginger Hall following a technical issue with the Padgett’s Paton Supertwin.

Todd, who won his first races at the TT 12 months ago with victories in the Superstock and Senior races, opened with a standing start lap of 130.667mph on his Superstock machine followed by a second lap of 131.231mph, which placed him at the top of the Superstock time sheets by one second from Honda’s Dean Harrison (131.098mph), with Michael Dunlop third on his BMW at 130.387mph.

Saltburn man Todd was third fastest in the Superbike class after a standing start lap at 130.402mph with Harrison quickest at 133.069mph ahead of Todd’s 8TEN team-mate Peter Hickman (131.076mph), with Ballymoney’s Dunlop fourth fastest (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) with a lap of 129.975mph from a standing start.

Davey Todd led the Superstock qualifying times on Wednesday at the Isle of Man TT with a 131mph lap on the 8TEN RAcing BMW. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Davey Todd led the Superstock qualifying times on Wednesday at the Isle of Man TT with a 131mph lap on the 8TEN RAcing BMW. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
“Not bad for a first spin out on the big bike,” said Todd.

“I was gutted I missed out last night due to a little technical [issue] on the twin, so I missed the big bike session.

“It was nice to get out on it, first run on that – on the 2025 BM – we’ve got some work to do for sure, some improvements, but good start.

“Areas to improve for sure, a bit of stability; I don’t want to give away all my secrets but not so bad for a start.”

Dunlop led the Supersport times on his Ducati V2 at 127.181mph from Harrison (126.436mph).

