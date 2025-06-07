TT 2025: Paul Jordan 'gutted' to miss out on podium celebration with team following confirmation of third place in opening Supertwin race after Michael Evans' disqualification
The Northern Ireland rider announced he has been confirmed in third place in the revised results after the exclusion of runner-up Michael Evans (Dafabet Racing Kawasaki).
In a statement on social media, Jordan – who was riding an Aprilia – said: “In regards to the release of The Isle of Man TT’s statement about the Supertwin Race 1, I can now say I have been awarded 3rd Place in this Race.
“I’m happy that this has been rectified but I’m gutted that I was robbed of the chance to celebrate with my team in the winners enclosure and receive my correct podium place.
“I’m disappointed this opportunity was taken away from me, the team, my sponsors, family and friends all due to a team not complying with rules & regulations.
“I would like to thank everyone involved and feel sorry for Michael Evans having his TT result taken away from him due to no fault of his own.”
Michael Dunlop won the race on the MD Racing Paton.
