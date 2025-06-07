Paul Jordan says he is “gutted” to miss out on the opportunity to celebrate with the Jackson Racing Team after revealing he has been awarded third place in the first Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT.

The Northern Ireland rider announced he has been confirmed in third place in the revised results after the exclusion of runner-up Michael Evans (Dafabet Racing Kawasaki).

In a statement on social media, Jordan – who was riding an Aprilia – said: “In regards to the release of The Isle of Man TT’s statement about the Supertwin Race 1, I can now say I have been awarded 3rd Place in this Race.

“I’m happy that this has been rectified but I’m gutted that I was robbed of the chance to celebrate with my team in the winners enclosure and receive my correct podium place.

Paul Jordan on the Jackson Racing Aprilia at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

“I’m disappointed this opportunity was taken away from me, the team, my sponsors, family and friends all due to a team not complying with rules & regulations.

“I would like to thank everyone involved and feel sorry for Michael Evans having his TT result taken away from him due to no fault of his own.”