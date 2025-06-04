TT 2025: Paul Jordan 'over the moon' after strong ride to fourth in second Supersport race and personal best lap

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 17:04 BST

Paul Jordan said he was “over the moon” following an excellent ride to fourth place in the second Monster Energy Supersport race on Wednesday at the Isle of Man TT.

The Magherafelt man set his personal best Supersport lap at 126.358mph on the Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2 machine as he finished 38 seconds behind Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in third).

Michael Dunlop won the race on the Milwaukee Ducati from Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison.

“I’m over the moon with the fourth-place finish today as well as the 126mph+ laps as it was tough conditions out there,” said Jordan, who narrowly missed out on a podium in the first Metzeler Supertwin race on Tuesday evening by 1.7s.

Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) at the Bungalow in Wednesday's Supersport TT race. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)
Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) at the Bungalow in Wednesday's Supersport TT race. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

“The wind was pretty strong which meant it was easy to catch you out, but I simply rode as hard as I could right from the drop of the flag.

“My first pit board said ‘P6’ so I thought if I could stay at that kind of pace, I wouldn’t be too far away. After that though, my board went up to ‘P4’, and then back down to ‘P6’ so I knew it was close.

“I just kept pushing as hard as I could so to finish fourth is great and with Josh [Brookes] in sixth it’s been a good day for the team.”

Jordan and his Australian team-mate Josh Brookes were promoted up the order after James Hillier retired from third on the Bournemouth Kawasaki at Sarah’s Cottage.

Hillier had finished on the podium in the opening Supersport race on Monday – his first top-three result at the TT since 2019.

Jordan’s result made up for the disappointment of his retirement from Mondy’s first race, when he was forced out at Glentramman on the opening lap.

