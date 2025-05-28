Paul Jordan says the continuity of riding for the same team for a second consecutive season is a ‘massive’ benefit as the Ulster rider aims for more progress at the Isle of Man TT.

Jordan remained with the Jackson Racing by Prosper2 team for 2025, with former British Superbike champion and last year’s Senior TT runner-up Josh Brookes also joining the team for the major road races.

Earlier in May, Magherafelt man Jordan clinched his first victory at the North West 200 in the Supertwin race on an Aprilia, but the 33-year-old took more satisfaction from his sixth place in Superstock race, when he finished ahead of Brookes, who was 11th.

“On the Saturday I think we ended up sixth in the Superstock race and to be fair, I was more happy with that result than I was with winning the Supertwin race,” said Jordan.

Paul Jordan on the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 Honda Supersport machine at Union Mills during practice Isle of Man TT practice on Tuesday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“I was over four seconds quicker on the 600 [than he was in 2024] and we were quicker on the big bike, but we’ve made another step forward compared to last year and we haven’t stood still – we’re going forward.

“If I can carry that over here to the TT and just try and build, and have fun – that’s how we approached the North West and that’s how I’ll be approaching the TT.”

Jordan impressed in Superbike qualifying at the North West, ending the first day fourth fastest.

He was 10th quickest on the second day and finished the opening Superbike race in ninth.

“Normally I’m not a good qualifier but I’m a good racer and I expected more to come from me in the race,” he said. “I tried something different and it didn’t work on the Thursday [at the NW200].

“It was nice having Josh there because it put a bit of extra hunger in my belly.

“He beat me in the 600 race and I had a small issue with the bike, so I was disappointed about that, but I beat Josh in the Superstock race so I was happy with that because of his record on big bikes.

“I feel good on the bike and I’m starting to believe in myself that I am capable of beating these boys – there’s not one bit of me doesn’t believe that.

“The hard work over the winter is starting to pay off and I think we’ve another step forward from last year."

Jordan said the benefit of riding for the same team for a second successive year could not be underestimated.

“It’s massive,” he said. “It’s just like a big family and I’m lucky that I’ve been in a position that I knew my mechanics, who were previously with Lee Johnston, and I always had a relationship with them and that’s made it so much better.