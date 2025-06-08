​Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson acknowledged the “prestige and profile” of the Milwaukee Senior TT was on his mind before he cancelled the showpiece race on Saturday evening.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High winds led to safety concerns among some riders following an inspection lap of the course and after consulting several competitors who completed the lap, Thompson decided there were “far more important matters at stake”.

It was only the second time in the 118-year history of the TT that the Senior was cancelled outside of the two World Wars, the Foot and Mouth outbreak in 2001 and the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious race was last scrapped in 2012 because of unsafe conditions following rain, when Thompson made the decision in his first year in charge of the TT.

Dean Harrison's Honda Racing Superbike is wheeled away after Saturday's Milwaukee Senior TT race was cancelled because of adverse weather. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Saturday’s big finale was originally scheduled for a 10:45 BST start over six laps but following a series of delays to allow roads to dry after rain, a new time of 19:00 BST was announced, with a course inspection lap set for 18:00 BST.

Michael Dunlop, now a 33-time TT winner after his third consecutive four-timer, did not participate in the inspection on his ROKiT BMW Superbike. The wily Ulsterman may have felt the eventual outcome was inevitable.

Feedback from the riders confirmed that roads around the Mountain Course were mainly dry, but strong winds were causing big problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson said he had been “blown about six to eight feet across the road” on his descent down Bray Hill.

Isle of Man TT riders Josh Brookes, Dean Harrison, Davey Todd, James Hillier and Honda Racing boss, Havier Beltran after leaving a meeting on Saturday evening where they were consulted on the adverse conditions that resulted in the cancellation of the Senior race. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Thompson listened to the views of a delegation of riders before cancelling the Senior TT due to unsuitable conditions for racing.

“It was clear, after speaking with a number of competitors from across the field following the Course Inspection Lap, that conditions were not where they needed to be,” Thompson said.

“A couple of competitors said they’d be happy to ride to the conditions, but the overwhelming majority felt that the wind speeds – the way they were gusting, and the fact they were coming from the opposite direction to what they had experienced over the past two weeks – made the conditions too unpredictable and not fit for racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delaying or cancelling any qualifying session or race is never an easy decision. Of course, in situations like this, the prestige and profile of the Senior TT naturally come to mind, but there are far more important matters at stake,” he added.

“Ultimately, we're here to deliver the event in the safest possible manner – and unfortunately, that simply wasn’t achievable this evening.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone, particularly the marshals, medics, officials, volunteers, and competitors for their patience and co-operation throughout a challenging event.”

Ballymoney man Dunlop extended his record of TT wins to 33 and 51 podiums following doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legendary Dunlop motorcycling dynasty now has a collective total of 64 victories at the TT, with Joey winning 26 races and Robert claiming five wins.