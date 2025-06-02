TT 2025: Results round-up from opening Supersport race as Michael Dunlop seals historic Ducati victory
Dunlop overhauled Dean Harrison with the fastest lap of the race at 130.313mph on the final lap on the Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2.
MONSTER ENERGY SUPERSPORT RACE 1 (3 LAPS)
1 M Dunlop (Ducati) 53:15.950
2 D Harrison (Honda) +10.229s
3 J Hillier (Kawasaki) +45.072s
4 D Todd (Honda) +17.992s
5 J Brookes (Honda) +10.384s
6 R Hodson (Yamaha) +27.852s
7 J Hind (Suzuki) +4.501s
8 D Herbertson (Ducati) +6.458s
9 I Hutchinson (Yamaha) +2.601s
10 C Cummins (Ducati) +16.798s
11 D Johnson (Kawasaki) +20.175s
12 N Harrison (Honda) +2.415s
13 J Thompson (Yamaha) +6.148s
14 J Yeardsley (Yamaha) +21.974s
15 L Maurer (Yamaha) +1.603s
16 G Johnson (Suzuki) +5.607s
17 S West (Kawasaki) +7.123s
18 B McCormack (Triumph) +5.545s
19 M Sweeney (Yamaha) +1.818s
20 A McLean (Yamaha) +8.182s
Fastest lap: M Dunlop 130.313mph (17:22.320)
