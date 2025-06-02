TT 2025: Results round-up from opening Supersport race as Michael Dunlop seals historic Ducati victory

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 22:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Michael Dunlop won the opening Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT for a milestone 30th victory, which was also Ducati’s first win at the legendary event for 30 years.

Dunlop overhauled Dean Harrison with the fastest lap of the race at 130.313mph on the final lap on the Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERSPORT RACE 1 (3 LAPS)

1 M Dunlop (Ducati) 53:15.950

Michael Dunlop at Creg-Ny-Baa on his way to victory in Monday's opening Supersport TT. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)Michael Dunlop at Creg-Ny-Baa on his way to victory in Monday's opening Supersport TT. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)
Michael Dunlop at Creg-Ny-Baa on his way to victory in Monday's opening Supersport TT. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

2 D Harrison (Honda) +10.229s

3 J Hillier (Kawasaki) +45.072s

4 D Todd (Honda) +17.992s

5 J Brookes (Honda) +10.384s

6 R Hodson (Yamaha) +27.852s

7 J Hind (Suzuki) +4.501s

8 D Herbertson (Ducati) +6.458s

9 I Hutchinson (Yamaha) +2.601s

10 C Cummins (Ducati) +16.798s

11 D Johnson (Kawasaki) +20.175s

12 N Harrison (Honda) +2.415s

13 J Thompson (Yamaha) +6.148s

14 J Yeardsley (Yamaha) +21.974s

15 L Maurer (Yamaha) +1.603s

16 G Johnson (Suzuki) +5.607s

17 S West (Kawasaki) +7.123s

18 B McCormack (Triumph) +5.545s

19 M Sweeney (Yamaha) +1.818s

20 A McLean (Yamaha) +8.182s

Fastest lap: M Dunlop 130.313mph (17:22.320)

Related topics:Michael DunlopDucatiHondaDean HarrisonSuzuki

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice