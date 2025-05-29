​Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson has praised the Isle of Man TT organisers for trusting competitors to adopt a cautious approach to the challenging weather conditions during practice week.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather has caused some disruption, with Monday’s first session cancelled because of rain, although the newcomers completed their scheduled Speed Controlled lap around the Mountain Course.

Further rain meant conditions on Tuesday were tricky, with plenty of damp patches at various parts of the 37.73-mile course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson gave the go-ahead for an untimed session, providing riders with the chance for some valuable practice time as they completed their first laps of the course in a year.

Northern Ireland's Shaun Anderson on the Team Classic Suzuki Superbike at Greeba Bridge during Wednesday's qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Afterwards, 23-time TT winner John McGuinness said it had been “really patchy everywhere”, adding that he “didn’t really enjoy it”.

The Morecambe man’s views were echoed by Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney, who said it had been “sketchy”.

Anderson, who claimed his first win around the Mountain Course last year in the Senior Classic race at the Manx Grand Prix, was unofficially fastest on the Team Classic Suzuki Superstock machine in Tuesday’s session with a 125mph lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40-year-old was surprised by his pace in the conditions but said he appreciated the decision by the organisers to give riders “the benefit of the doubt”.

“Not in the slightest [expect to lap at 125mph], it was go out, have a look around and see what we’re doing,” said Anderson.

“It was mid-125mph and as a marker in the ground for the start of the week I thought that was all right on the ’stocker.

“I feel pretty confident because we’re three years on the Suzuki, two years with the team and going into our third, and all the guys I have around me have been with me for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t happen without the people around you so I can’t thank them enough.

“I have to say a big thanks to the marshals, the orange army out there, and the fans also because it was quite a cool evening,” he added on Manx Radio TT.

“But I really appreciate the organisers because they treated us like adults, the conditions weren’t ideal which they said, but they also knew we wanted to be out on track, so they gave us the benefit of the doubt.

“Hopefully, the paddock repaid them by not having any incidents last night [Tuesday] and I’m hoping for much the same tonight [Wednesday], because people can get a wee bit giddy with the sun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson was sixth fastest in Wednesday’s opening qualifying session in the Superbike class with a speed of 128.14mph after completing two laps.

He also did a standing start lap on his Superstock machine at 125.337mph, which left him 14th, and a lap of 120.836mph on the Butterfields of Skipton Suzuki in the Supersport category, placing him 16th.