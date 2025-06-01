TT 2025: Sidecar session stopped by red flag incident at Rhencullen involving Peter Founds and passenger Jevan Walmsley
Peter Founds and passenger Jevan Walmsley crashed, with Founds reported to be conscious and talking with arm injuries.
Walmsley was reported to be conscious and talking with no injuries, although both have been taken by air ambulance to Nobel’s Hospital for further assessment.
News of the red flag incident was announced at 15:19 BST.
An official update said: "Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley, sidecar outfit number 2, came off at Rhencullen during lap two of the fifth qualifying session of TT 2025. “Peter is reported as conscious and talking, with arm injuries. Passenger, Jevan, is reported as conscious and talking, with no reported injuries. “Both Peter and Jevan have been taken to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.
"Further condition updates will be provided in due course.”
Light rain began to fall at various parts of the TT Course during the Sidecar session, which had been delayed by an hour to allow conditions to improve.
A qualifying schedule was put in place on Sunday instead of the RST x D30 Superbike race, which has been moved until Monday.
Saturday’s Supersport and Sidecar races were also moved to Monday’s contingency day to allow for additional qualifying following weather disruption last week.
The schedule for racing on Monday is yet to be confirmed.
