TT 2025: Superbike race results round-up as Davey Todd clinches third career TT victory around Mountain Course
Todd edged out Michael Dunlop for the win by just under 1.3s in a thrilling start to race week on the island.
RST X D30 SUPERBIKE TT (4 LAPS)
1 D Todd (BMW) 1:08:20.628
2 M Dunlop (BMW) +1.296s
3 D Harrison (Honda) +43.519s5.705s
4 N Harrison (Honda) +57.384s
5 D Johnson (Kawasaki) +16.653s
6 J Hillier (Honda) +2.476s
7 J McGuinness (Honda) +10.147s
8 J Brookes (Honda) +5.705s
9 M Evans (Honda) +24.945s
10 P Jordan (Honda) +10.373s
11 R Hodson (Honda) +1:08:505s
12 A Blanc (Honda) +7.193s
13 M Sweeney (BMW) +39.779s
14 S West (BMW) +3.776s
15 A Venter (BMW) +5.574s
16 M Simpson (Honda) +2.018s
17 J Cringle (Honda) +3.878s
18 L Maurer (Yamaha) +2.633s
19 J Goetschy (BMW) +1.027s
20 J Perry (Honda) +5.454s
Fastest lap: M Dunlop 135.4156mph (16:43.044)
