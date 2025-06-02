TT 2025: Superbike race results round-up as Davey Todd clinches third career TT victory around Mountain Course

Davey Todd won the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT for his third career success around the Mountain Course on Monday.

Todd edged out Michael Dunlop for the win by just under 1.3s in a thrilling start to race week on the island.

RST X D30 SUPERBIKE TT (4 LAPS)

1 D Todd (BMW) 1:08:20.628

Davey Todd celebrates winning the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)Davey Todd celebrates winning the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)
2 M Dunlop (BMW) +1.296s

3 D Harrison (Honda) +43.519s5.705s

4 N Harrison (Honda) +57.384s

5 D Johnson (Kawasaki) +16.653s

6 J Hillier (Honda) +2.476s

7 J McGuinness (Honda) +10.147s

8 J Brookes (Honda) +5.705s

9 M Evans (Honda) +24.945s

10 P Jordan (Honda) +10.373s

11 R Hodson (Honda) +1:08:505s

12 A Blanc (Honda) +7.193s

13 M Sweeney (BMW) +39.779s

14 S West (BMW) +3.776s

15 A Venter (BMW) +5.574s

16 M Simpson (Honda) +2.018s

17 J Cringle (Honda) +3.878s

18 L Maurer (Yamaha) +2.633s

19 J Goetschy (BMW) +1.027s

20 J Perry (Honda) +5.454s

Fastest lap: M Dunlop 135.4156mph (16:43.044)

