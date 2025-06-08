TT 2025: 'Worst' of Michael Rutter's injuries 'have been treated successfully' following crash in second Supertwin race
The seven-time TT winner came off at the 31st Milestone and was taken to Noble’s Hospital by air ambulance before being flown to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool.
On Sunday, an update on the 53-year-old’s condition said: “We are very happy to provide an update on Michael’s condition following his accident during the Supertwin race on Friday. “He suffered a number of fractures in his spine between the L2 and L5 vertebrae. After being airlifted to the Walton Unit at Aintree Hospital, surgeons have successfully stabilised all the fractures and Michael has already been able to mobilise on his feet. “He requires more surgery in his ankle to repair a further fracture there, but for now the worst of his injuries have been treated successfully.
“Michael and the rest of the team would like to say a huge thank you to all the messages of well wishes and of course ALL the medical staff at Aintree and the Walton Unit. We will provide more details on his recovery in due course.”
Rutter was competing solely in the Supertwin class at this year’s TT on the Bathams AJN Racing Yamaha R7.
