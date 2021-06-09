TT picture special: Michael Dunlop's first 'big bike' triumph in 2011
Michael Dunlop celebrates his maiden victory in the bigger capacity classes at the Isle of Man TT with a stunning ride in the 2011 Superstock race.
Riding a Kawasaki ZX-10, the Ballymoney man - who clinched his debut win around the Mountain Course in the Supersport class in 2009 - beat John McGuinness (Padgett's Honda) by almost 18.5 seconds, with early leader Guy Martin completing the rostrum on the Reltentless TAS Suzuki, a further four seconds back. Pictures: Pacemaker Press.
