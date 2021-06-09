TT picture special: Michael Dunlop's first 'big bike' triumph in 2011

Riding a Kawasaki ZX-10, the Ballymoney man - who clinched his debut win around the Mountain Course in the Supersport class in 2009 - beat John McGuinness (Padgett's Honda) by almost 18.5 seconds, with early leader Guy Martin completing the rostrum on the Reltentless TAS Suzuki, a further four seconds back. Pictures: Pacemaker Press.

* A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe

Editor

1. Michael Dunlop on the approach to the Gooseneck on the MD Racing/Street Sweep Kawasaki in the Superstock race at the 2011 Isle of Man TT. Buy photo

2. A close-up shot of Michael Dunlop at the Gooseneck on his way to victory in the 2011 Superstock TT. Buy photo

3. John McGuinness (Padgett's Honda) reeled in Guy Martin to snatch the runner-up spot in the Superstock race at the 2011 Isle of Man TT. Buy photo

4. A stunning panoramic shot of Michael Dunlop at the Gooseneck in the 2011 Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT. Buy photo