The two-time Isle of Man TT Supersport race winner was ruled out last year following the incident, which happened during a round of the International Road Racing Championship at Horice in May.

Johnson has faced a long road to recovery but hopes to compete at the TT this year after making significant progress with his training programme since the beginning of December.

The 43-year-old is set to compete in the IRRC again but has no plans to race at the North West 200 in May.

Lincolnshire road racer Gary Johnson is hoping to return to the Isle of Man TT in 2024

In an interview with Manx Radio, Johnson said: “Unfortunately we headed off to Horice – don’t get me wrong, it’s one hell of a circuit and I love the place – but I’d a bit of a problem in qualifying and it put me down in the pack.

“One of the riders had a fault on his bike and spewed coolant all over the track. I had to ride through it and it chucked me on the ground and then the next minute – I’m lucky to be here – because three bikes went over my head.

“One subsequently hit my bike and it smashed my femur in three or four places, smashed my coccyx and a few vertebraes in my back but luckily, it (bike) lay in front of me and when the last bike came careering in it saved my life basically as well as doing the damage.

“If it had hit me anywhere else except my femur it’d have been a different story.”

On his efforts to return this year, Johnson admits it has been “hell” trying to overcome the physical and mental challenges of his accident.

“It’s been hell trying to come back. I’ve been in some deep places. It was horrific at the start with the pain and stuff but looking forward, the focus is always to get back on the bike,” he said.

“As of the start of December I’ve got a real good training programme and I’m recovering, where before I was trying to do stuff but it knocked me back for a week.

“I’m building my own GSX-R750 at the minute. I love the bike and chassis and stuff and I’m really positive about that. But after a couple of hard years with Covid and stuff, financially we’re not in the best place.

“I’m 99.9 per cent (returning to the TT). My ferry is booked, the accommodation is booked and my bike is nearly built.”