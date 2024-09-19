Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Double world champion Brian Reid says the good memories of the Temple 100 outweigh the bad after a striking granite statue featuring him on an iconic bike was unveiled to celebrate the history of the Co Down motorcycle race.

First held in 1921, the Temple meeting took place for the final time in 1999 following the tragic death of 27-year-old Philip Conroy from Saintfield.

Banbridge man Reid, who won the Formula Two World Championship back-to-back in 1985 and ’86, is immortalised in the impressive sculpture at Temple Roundabout, which captures him in a moment in time on his famous Loctite Yamaha TZ250 Yamaha.

The project – supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council – was spearheaded by the late Sam McBride, who was the Clerk of the Course at the Temple 100 and a central member of the Temple Motorcycle and Athletic Club (TMCC), and his son Joe, who founded the Sam McBride TMCC Charitable Trust.

Two-time motorcycling world champion Brian Reid with the statue at Temple Roundabout celebrating the history of the Temple 100 road races

Reid, part of the legendary ‘Dromara Destroyers’ Irish road racing quartet along with Ray McCullough, Trevor Steele and Ian McGregor, was seriously injured at the Temple race 30 years ago, when he was caught up in a crash that claimed the life of Belfast’s Ian King in the summer of 1994.

He never raced again, but Reid is still able to reflect fondly on better times at the now-defunct Irish road race.

“I loved the Temple circuit and I think it was one of those that you either loved or hated, and I loved it,” he said.

“I couldn’t wait to go every year and the club was always very welcoming, and Sam McBride was the backbone of it really.

The impress statue of two-time world motorcycling champion Brian Reid on his Isle of Man TT-winning Loctite Yamaha TZ250

“Everything revolved around the Temple road race for Sam and I always enjoyed it, and I had a lot of success there as well.

“But it was a sad day 30 years ago. It’s one of those things that you try to block out of your mind, but I have many fond memories of the Temple and it was fairly local to me as well.

“It was one of my favourites and I’ve probably more fond memories than I do of sad ones.”

Reid’s 250cc Loctite Yamaha, painstakingly carved out of stone for the Temple monument, evokes cherished memories of his 1992 Isle of Man TT victory in the Junior race, which came after he secured a last-minute deal.

Brian Reid with Joe McBride of the Sam McBride TMCC Charitable Trust, Councillor Uel Mackin, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration and Growth Chair

“It was one of my favourite bikes and even looking at it now, it doesn’t look like it’s 30 years old, it still looks like a modern bike,” said Reid.

“I love the bike and the colours, and the success we had with it as well. It was a last-minute deal I got with Yamaha to ride it at the TT and I don’t think they actually expected me to win on it.

“It was just the way everything happened – getting that ride and winning the TT on it. It was only supposed to be for the TT but then because I won, they let me use the bike for the whole season.”

The statue – hoisted onto the roundabout by a massive crane – was replicated from a photograph supplied by Reid, who admits he was ‘blown away’ when he saw it in all its glory for the first time on Wednesday.

“I was blown away when they pulled the sheet off. I’d seen some pictures but not the real thing and it’s unbelievable really, to be carved out of granite by hand,” he said.

“It was done in India and came over here in a container. They actually had some trouble getting it out of the container as it was so heavy – it weighs over five tonnes.

“I think initially they thought about having it done in China because they do a lot of that type of work using stone but it ended up it was done in India – the McBride family researched all of that and did a great job.

“Joe McBride asked me for a photograph a few years back and I sent him just one photograph and that was it.