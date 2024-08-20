Two-wheel legends Michael Dunlop and Sir Mark Cavendish celebrate sporting history during Isle of Man meeting
Dunlop is on the island to compete in the event in the Lightweight and Classic Superbike races and joined proud Manxman Cavendish as they also took part in a photoshoot.
Both men made history in their respective sports in the summer, with Dunlop winning four races to surpass his uncle Joey’s tally of 26 victories, setting a new benchmark of 19, while Cavendish defied the odds to win a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage in July, overtaking Belgian Eddie Merckx in the hall of fame.
Dunlop and Cavendish share a common interest in two-wheel sport, albeit in very different disciplines.
They have also overcome long-standing records held by the most revered names in motorcycle road racing and cycling and have triumphed in the face of adversity to reach the pinnacle of their respective sports.
Both riders also have a shared love of the Isle of Man, where Dunlop has realised his greatest dreams while Manx born and bred Cavendish learnt his craft as a young cyclist before taking the international stage by storm.
In a statement, the Isle of Man TT said: “These two sporting greats were keen to meet one another and instantly clicked, comparing notes on the weight of expectation, overcoming adversity, and their respective plans for the future.
“Michael Dunlop and Sir Mark Cavendish are two of the world’s most committed and driven sportsmen who have put themselves and the Isle of Man on the global sporting map, and we at the Isle of Man TT Races were delighted to be able to facilitate their first meeting.”
Dunlop is due to compete in the Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix on Friday on his MD Racing Honda 250 and will also bid for a repeat of his Classic Superbike victory last year on Bank Holiday Monday on a Ducati 916.
